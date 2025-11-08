Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.58 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 91.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

