Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.