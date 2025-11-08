Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Outlook for LUCK Earnings

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%.

LUCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

LUCK opened at $8.05 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -57.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lev Ekster acquired 2,505 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,179 shares of company stock valued at $51,627. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCK. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $137,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth $238,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

