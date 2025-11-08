Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$190.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.90.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$120.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.22. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$118.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

