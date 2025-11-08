CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.95 to C$17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.
