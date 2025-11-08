Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.4286.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.