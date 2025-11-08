Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 45.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $588.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,801.74. This represents a 72.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,566 shares of company stock valued at $899,581 in the last ninety days. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

