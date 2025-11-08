Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Price

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XIFR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

XIFR stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $876.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.94. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

