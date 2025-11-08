Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempus AI were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $29,629,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,074,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,631,546.52. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,390. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,282 shares of company stock valued at $87,726,381 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

