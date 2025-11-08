Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.