Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,480,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,408,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,272,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,457 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

