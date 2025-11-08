SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 180,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,423,000. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

