Freemont Management S.A. Buys 7,200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE MET opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

