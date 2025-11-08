Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of 7,171.41 and traded as high as 7,750.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at 7,585.00, with a volume of 43,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lion Finance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 9,200 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Finance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7,607.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7,171.41. The stock has a market cap of $330.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported 317.91 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karine Hirn acquired 1,350 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7,500.00 per share, with a total value of 10,125,000.00. Also, insider Andrew McIntyre acquired 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7,515.00 per share, with a total value of 2,231,955.00. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

