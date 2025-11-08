Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.67 and traded as high as GBX 10.30. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.20, with a volume of 476,607 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.67. The firm has a market cap of £113.13 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.