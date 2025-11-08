HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.52 and traded as low as GBX 115.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 115.80, with a volume of 3,602,017 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.30.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

