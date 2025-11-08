Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.36 and traded as low as GBX 54.10. Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 54.10, with a volume of 62,966 shares traded.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.36.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals

(Get Free Report)

Panther’s strategy is disciplined and different: Totally focused in the tier one jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.

Cash flow pathway — Winston tailings contain gold and silver with strong gallium credits. Processing is low-capex and straightforward; permitting is the next milestone. Once in place, Winston provides a near-term route to revenue with exposure to both precious and critical metals.

Exploration with production cash — That cash will fund drilling across:

Wishbone (Obonga) — a new VMS system with multi-percent zinc intercepts and Mattabi-scale potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.