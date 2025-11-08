GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $56,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $3,848,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 167,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.