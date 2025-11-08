Freemont Management S.A. Has $2.27 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

