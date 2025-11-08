Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.78 and traded as high as GBX 83. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 81.33, with a volume of 551,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sylvania Platinum from GBX 106 to GBX 109 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 109.

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

