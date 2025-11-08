Freemont Management S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $351.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.52 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.83 and its 200-day moving average is $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.