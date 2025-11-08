Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $824.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $800.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

