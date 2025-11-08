Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Marketing Alliance Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.40. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands.

Marketing Alliance Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

