State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Westlake Corporation $WLK

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 0.95. Westlake Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westlake from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

