Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.12. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 49,697 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Taitron Components Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.27%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

