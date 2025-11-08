Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.50 and traded as high as GBX 26.85. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 26, with a volume of 372,725 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 to GBX 79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Speedy Hire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The firm has a market cap of £119.73 million, a PE ratio of -108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.50.

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £58,000. Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £2,940. Insiders have bought 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.