Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.1111. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.1111, with a volume of 9,000 shares.
Stellar AfricaGold Trading Up 1.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
