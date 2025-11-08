Insider Selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Sells $3,013,800.00 in Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Irving Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

