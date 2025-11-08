Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.49 and traded as high as GBX 115. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50, with a volume of 144,609 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 157 target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.33.

The firm has a market cap of £179.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

