Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $209.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.01.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.22.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

