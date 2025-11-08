Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,256 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $58,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

