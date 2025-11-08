Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

