iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

