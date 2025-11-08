Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

