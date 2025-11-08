Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

