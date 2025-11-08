Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.74%.Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 213,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,773,000. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock valued at $148,662,354. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

