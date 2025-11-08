OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 64,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. TD Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.