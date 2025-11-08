Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,468 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MKS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after buying an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 494,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MKS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,227,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188,240 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

