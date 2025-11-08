Stokes Family Office LLC Has $28.37 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,414 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,410,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 171,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

