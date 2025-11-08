Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4,174.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 858,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

