Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 263.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.