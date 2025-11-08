Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,654,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 227,244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,727,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,480,000 after acquiring an additional 566,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 114,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

