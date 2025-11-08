DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after acquiring an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after acquiring an additional 512,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.