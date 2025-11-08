Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 2,728,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

