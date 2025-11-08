Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,939 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $130,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

