STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,933 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

STM opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

