Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.