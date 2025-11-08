Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 764,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.