Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after acquiring an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,137,000. Amundi lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after buying an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $121.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

