Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,364,000 after buying an additional 247,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

